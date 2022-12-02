Well we all know cookies and milk are a holiday staple, but this holiday season Pepsi wants you try something a little different.
Pepsi has launched a campaign for something called “Pilk” which is quite literally a combination of Pepsi and milk.
Lindsay Lohan and special guest Santa Claus have partnered up with Pepsi to kick off and promote the new tradition.
“Combining Pepsi and milk has long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans. Now with the rise of the ‘dirty soda’ trend on TikTok and throughout the country, we thought Pilk and Cookies would be a great way to unapologetically celebrate the holidays with a new and delicious way to enjoy Pepsi this season,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi.
If you’re interested and want to try it, here are Pepsi’s recipe’s and helpful hints on the perfect cup of ‘Pilk” and the best cookie pair it with:
- The Naughty & Ice: For a pure milk taste that’s infused with notes of vanilla, measure and combine 1 cup of whole milk, 1 tbsp of heavy cream and 1 tbsp of vanilla creamer. From there, pour the mixture slowly into 1 cup of Pepsi – the brand’s hero product – and consume it alongside a chocolate chip cookie.
- The Chocolate Extreme: Blend 1/3 cup of chocolate milk and 2 tbsp of chocolate creamer together, transfer the mixture to 1 cup of smooth & creamy Pepsi Nitro to enjoy the richness of the flavor atop of a frothy foam head. This “Pilk” will satisfy the chocoholic in you, especially by pairing it with a double chocolate cookie.
- The Cherry on Top: A hint of cherry always sweetens the deal. Combine ½ cup of 2% milk, 2 tbsp of heavy cream and 2 tbsp of caramel creamer. To bring the complex flavors to life, place the mixture into 1 cup of Pepsi Wild Cherry while pairing the drink with a gingerbread cookie.
- The Snow Fl(oat): An oatmeal-based cookie loaded with raisins is sure to complement an oat milk “Pilk.” Start by taking ½ cup of oat milk and adding 4 tbsp of caramel creamer. Then, slowly pour the sweet mixture into a glass filled with 1 cup of Pepsi Zero Sugar.
- The Nutty Cracker: Combine ½ cup of almond milk and 4 tbsp of coconut creamer and place the mixture atop a pool of smooth & creamy Nitro Pepsi Vanilla. For true richness, pair with a coated peanut butter cookie.
And if you are brave enough to try the combo, Pepsi is inviting you to join the “#PilkandCookies Holiday Challenge, giving 25 lucky fans the chance to win cash for their holiday gifts.”
To enter the challenege, you must follow @Pepsi on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok and share a photo or video of yourself trying the “Pilk and cookies” concoction and use the hashtags, #PilkandCookies #Sweepstakes.