Approximately two-thirds of American families have a four-legged furry friend. But what dog breeds are most popular?

According to a study by Forbes Advisor, here are the most and least popular dog breeds nationwide and statewide:

Most favored dog breeds nationwide:

Australian Shepherd German shepherd Bulldog Labrador retriever Bernese mountain dog

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Least favored dog breeds nationwide:

Havanese Pembroke Welsh Corgi German Shorthaired Pointer Miniature Schnauzer Great Dane

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Pennsylvania’s Favorite Dog: Bernese Mountain Dog

New Jersey’s Favorite Dog: German Shepherd

Delaware’s Favorite Dog: Boston Terrier

Research showed that the German Shepard ranked as the favorite dog breed in 16 states, and ranked as the second most favorite dog breed nationwide.

You can find the full report and look at more favorite dog breeds statewide, here.