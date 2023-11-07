PHL17’s Tyrone Sharper gives a live report from the voting polls where candidate for mayor David Oh would cast his vote for election day.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Tyrone Sharper
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tyrone Sharper
Posted:
Updated:
PHL17’s Tyrone Sharper gives a live report from the voting polls where candidate for mayor David Oh would cast his vote for election day.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now