Pennsylvania state troopers are no longer required to have a college degree. The reason is because more applicants are needed and this is coming at a time when many troopers are about to retire.

In the 90s, Pennsylvania State Police would get roughly 10,000 applicants per year. This year, they received about 1,800. The governor made the decision to drop the college degree requirement.

“With this change, I do not expect to see a drop off in the quality or caliber of those who go on to successfully graduate from our training academy and become troopers,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Several neighboring states including Maryland, West Virginia, and Ohio do not require a degree either.