MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The body of Pennsylvania State Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. was transported Monday morning in a procession to Lehigh Valley Hospital two days after he was fatally shot in Juniata County.

Local first responders lined Crooked Hill Road in Dauphin County as an ambulance escorted by State Police passed through.

Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr

Tpr. Rougeau was assigned to the Troop G, Lewistown Station and enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class.

Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, York before transferring to Troop G, Lewistown in March of this year.

Lieutenant James Wagner, who was injured during Saturday’s shooting, is currently listed in critical condition at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Lt. Wagner, 45, is assigned as the station commander at Troop G, Bedford Station. He enlisted in the State Police in September 2002 and is a father of three boys.

“This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the PSP. “We ask for your continued prayers for not only our Troopers, but also their families.”

State Police say the shooter, identified as Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, was killed in an exchange of gunfire after the shootings. State Police say Stine initially arrived at the Troop G, Lewistown Station around 11:00 a.m. armed with a .458 magnum caliber rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot. Stine then drove away from the scene, leading to a search by State Police that included a helicopter.

Lt. Wagner encountered Stine engaged around 12:45 p.m. in Mifflintown where Trooper Wagner was shot. Colonel Paris says multiple citizens provided aid to Lt. Wagner and used his vehicle to summon first responders. Lt. Wagner was taken to Lewistown Hospital before being life-flighted to Hershey Medical Center.

Stine called the 911 center multiple times and police attempted to negotiate, but Stine seemed to be “playing a game of cat and mouse,” according to Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens.

Stine would be located after a search was conducted in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township. Trooper Rougeau was struck with a gunshot through the windshield in what State Police say appeared to be an ambush.

Stine then escaped the scene from Swamp Road and was later located at a local business. State Police say Troopers protected citizens at the scene and forced Stine back onto the road where there was an exchange of gunfire. Stine drove across a residential yard and became stuck against a row of trees with Troopers continuing to engage him until he was killed.

Lieutenant Colonel Bivens called the exchange “a warzone” and “one of the most intense, unbelievable gun fights I have ever witnessed” and that the rifle used by Stine would “defeat” any body armor Troopers wear.

Colonel Paris says it was a “miracle” that no members of the public were killed. State Police estimate that hundreds of rounds of ammunition were exchanged throughout the incident.

Tpr. Rougeau is the 104th member of the PSP to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty. In 2022 two Pennsylvania State Troopers died in the line of duty after being struck and killed by a vehicle on I-95 in Philadelphia.

Governor Josh Shapiro ordered all Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Tpr. Rougeau.

Anyone interested in donating to assist the troopers’ families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The check should be made out to the “Survivor’s Fund,” with the name of the trooper written in the “memo” portion of the check.