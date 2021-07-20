Pennsylvania smashes record for gambling revenue in a year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania smashed its record for gambling revenue in the most recent fiscal year.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported Monday that casinos, truck stops and fantasy sports operators collected nearly $3.9 billion in revenue. The rebound comes after pandemic-related shutdowns knocked casino revenue down significantly. The total for the fiscal year ending June 30 beat the previous high, two years ago, by about 17% and last year’s take by more than 40%.

Revenue from slot machines and from table games remains lower than record highs. But online casino gambling and sports betting leaped to new record highs. Gambling revenue also benefited from the opening of two new casinos.

