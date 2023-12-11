Driving at any age can be scary, but as you become older, driving can become a lot more dangerous.

According to new research from the Bader Scott and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Pennsylvania ranks in the top ten most dangerous states for older drivers.

From 2017 to 2021, research shows that there has been an overwhelming amount of 65,291 driver fatalities in people aged 65 years and older, and people aged 25-30 with an even bigger amount with 67,211 deaths.

The study showed that Maine is the worst and most dangerous state for older drivers with the percentage of driver fatalities being 24.58. Taking the second worst spot is New York with a percentage of 23.30. Rhode Island came in third with 22.95, followed by a two-way tie between New Jersey and Massachusetts at 22.84, Vermont coming in fifth at 22.10, and Minnesota at 22.

Pennsylvania had a percentage of 21.83, which was followed by New Hampshire at 21.72, Kansas at 21.11, and Oregon at 20.84 making it the “safest’ state on the list.

Coming in seventh place on the list, Pennsylvania had a total of 11,848 deaths, with 2,586 of those being driver fatalities in older adults.