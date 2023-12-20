A music teacher at Pennsbury School District has been charged with child pornography after thousands of images and videos were found on the teacher’s phone.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Christopher Bygott was charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies.

Police say the investigation into Bygott began on December 5th after multiple CyberTips were submitted to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The CyberTips were investigated and police linked the photos to an IP address, which was traced to an Amazon Photos account.

Bucks County Detectives were able to get information from Amazon.com Inc., and identified the account holder as Bygott.

Further investigation linked the IP address to the Pennsbury School District, and police found out that Bygott worked as a curriculum coordinator for instrumental music.

On December, 13, Bucks County Detectives interviewed Bygott and a forensic examination of his cellphone led police to find 2,000 images and videos of Child Sex Abuse Materials, depicting sexual acts with children of various ages.

Bygott was arraigned and released on a $250,000 unsecured bail, with conditions stating that he has no contact with any minors, have no internet usage, and surrender his passport.