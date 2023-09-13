The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants you to review and comment on a study about improving I-95 in Southeastern Philadelphia.

As part of the ongoing long-term, multi-phase project to rebuild and improve the I-95, PennDOT has created an I-95 CSP Planning Study to define the needs and limits for the reconstruction of the six-mile stretch of I-95 from Spring Garden Street in Central Philadelphia to the Girard Point Bridge in South Philadelphia.

PennDOT says the key considerations of the project include managing traffic congestion, improving highway operations, and supporting connections between I-95 and City streets and neighborhoods.

Residents and those who are interested can access the survey and explore the results online.

Suggestions and questions for the I-95 study will be available on the website until October 6th.

You can submit your review and commentary here on the I-95 CSP webpage.