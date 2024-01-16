After a severe winter storm in the Delaware Valley, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways in the area.

The following roadways have been reduced to 45 mph:

Interstates:

I-76

I-95

I-295

I-476

I-676

U.S. Routes:

U.S Route 1

U.S Route 30

U.S Route 202

U.S Route 422

State Routes:

State Route 63

State Route 309

Commercial vehicles are required to stay in the right lane while these temporary speed restrictions are in place.

PennDOT urges all motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks and to never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

All drivers should prepare for unforeseen circumstances by putting an emergency kit in their vehicles.

Emergency kits should include:

non-perishable food

water

blanket

small shovel

warm clothes

Baby food, if necessary

Pet supplies, if necessary

Medications, if necessary

Drive safe and stay warm!