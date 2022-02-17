Philadelphia (WPHL)- On February 18-20, 2022, hundreds of Penn State students will be standing for 46 hours to represent the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. This event marks the 50th anniversary of the annual no-sitting, no-sleeping Penn State Dance Marathon (THON™).

Alyssa Bielinski, a fourth year student at Penn State joins us to discuss expectations and events for this year. Bielinski also speaks on how this weekend benefits the community.

Leading up to this weekend, 16,500 students have volunteered year-round to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer. THON has raised more than $190 million for Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s hospital – raising over $10.6 million last year alone through a virtual event! The money raised has ensured that over 4,800 families impacted by childhood cancer have never seen a medical bill, while also supporting world-class care and life-saving research.

In collaboration with Penn State University and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, the event will be held in-person with specific vaccine requirements and COVID-19 protocol.