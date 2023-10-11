PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — A pedestrian has been fatally struck outside of 30th Street Station, police say.

According to police, the pedestrian was hit around 6 a.m. when they were crossing the road near John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Schuylkill Avenue.

A silver vehicle was seen outside of the station and police say the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and the identity of the pedestrian and the driver has not been revealed.