If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out the Fire and Frost event at Peddler’s Village.

Starting today, Peddler’s village Fire and Frost is back! Enjoy live fire artistry and ice carving, fire pits, food and drinks, ice sculptures, and so much more! The event runs January 5-7 and January 13-14 from 4-8 p.m.

The family friendly event will have a village-wide scavenger hunt, circus performance, and lots of fun!

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Peddler’s Village to check out all the fun and tell us about one of the amazing businesses you can check out. Find more bout Mama Hawk’s here.

The food and drink options during the event will be:

Friday, January 6:

Saturday, January 7

Friday, January 13

Saturday, January 14

You can find out about Fire and Frost more here.