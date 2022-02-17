

Dera ND-Ezuma came to the Philadelphia area from Nigeria when he was just 17 to play basketball. The six foot nine Nd-Ezuma also has a booming pride for his native cuisine and culture that is as big as his shoe size.

“My passion was really sharing my culture and doing it by sharing our food and I figured Philly was the perfect location for that,” said Nd-Ezuma.

Nd-Ezuma opened his restaurant Suya Suya in Northern Liberties and has been sharing his home-made bowls ever since. The cuisine also includes a big emphasis on a dry peanut rub added to most entrees. Nd-Ezuma says he takes a lot of enjoyment out of seeing first time guests become repeat customers.

“Come here first time careers, not knowing what to get, I guide them through the menu and then I see them come in once, twice a week because they love the food you know ,so I really appreciate that and it means a lot to me,” added Nd-Ezuma.