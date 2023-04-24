For the past 40 years, Philadelphia Radio Legend, Patty Jackson has been a prominent voice on the Philadelphia air waves.

And now, the city of Philadelphia is repaying her with a plaque on the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

As one of the seven names added to the Walk of Fame on Broad street, Patty is honored to be the first woman to be inducted onto Radio Row. “It’s humbling but hard work pays off,” she said.

This morning, Patty Jackson joined us on the show to talk about her historic tribute and how she got to be one of the most prominent voices on Philadelphia radio.

You can see the plaque in person on the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk Of Fame on Broad Street.