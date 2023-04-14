As the weather gets warmer and people start spending more time outside, Philadelphia’s famous traveling beer garden is making a comeback.
After taking a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Parks on Tap came back in full swing on April 12th.
The traveling beer garden will hit 18 locations over the next 23 weeks of spring, summer, and fall.
From locally brewed beers, to delicious food, and beautiful views, Parks on Tap is the perfect way to spend a day outside.
The best part? Twenty-five percent of all the profits gets donated back to the conservation of the Philadelphia parks, nature, and recreation.
The 2023 Parks on Tap schedule is as follows:
- 4/12-4/16: Azaela Garden
- 4/19-4/23: Columbus Square
- 4/26-4/30: Pastorius Park (Chestnut Hill)
- 5/3-5/7: Penn Treaty Park (Fishtown)
- 5/10-5/14: Matthias Baldwin Park
- 5/17-5/21: Campbell Square
- 5/24-5/29 : Clark Park *Open Monday: 12pm-10pm
- 5/31-6/4: Schuylkill Banks
- 6/7-611: Shofuso Japanese House
- 6/14-6/18: Dickinson Square Park
- 6/21-6/25: Discovery Center
- 7/4-7/9: FDR Park
- 7/12-7/16: Belmont Plateau
- 7/19-7/23: Gorgas Park
- 7/26-7/30: Pretzel Park
- 8/2-8/6: Burholme Park
- 8/9-8/13: Lemon Hill
- 8/16-8/20: Clark Park
- 8/23-8/27: Matthias Baldwin Park
- 8/30-9/4: Penn Treaty Park *Open for Labor Day: 12pm-10pm
- 9/6-9/10: Columbus Square
- 9/13-9/17: Schuylkill Banks
You can find out more about food, drinks, and parking, here.