Well if you’re planning on driving to Newark, DE, be aware that parking your car, may be more expensive than usual.

As of Tuesday, January 18th, rates increased by $1-2 per hour in municipal lots and $2.25 per hour for street meters.

This change comes as a result of the 2023 budget process and is the first rate increase since 1999.

According to statistics, last year, Newark made around $2.5 million from parking fees, and budgeted for around $4.2 million in 2023.

According to a Press Release on the Newark Delaware website, fees will be reduced by half from December 16 to January 15 and again June 16 to August 15 when University of Delaware is not in session. Parking will also continue to be free on holidays.

For more information on the parking rates, click here.