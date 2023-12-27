Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker filled another important role in her administration on Tuesday.

Parker announced that Adam Thiel, current Philadelphia Fire Commissioner, will step into the role of managing director for the city of Philadelphia.

The city managing director acts as a chief operating officer for the city overseeing city agencies, hiring top departmental officials, and working as a right-hand man for the mayor.

Thiel has served as Philadelphia Fire Commissioner since 2016 and also served as the director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management from 2019-2022.

According to The Inquirer, during a news conference at City Hall, Parker said that Thiel has an extensive background in crisis management.

The Parker team says that Thiel has handled various health crises, including the city’s gun violence and opioid epidemics, according to The Inquirer.

Thiel has over thirty years of experience in emergency management and has responded to major crises in several states, including 9/11.

Thiel helped to oversee the city’s response to COVID-19 and the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. Thiel also led the city’s response to the Fairmount rowhouse fire in 2022, according to The Inquirer.

Thiel says that his background is what Philadelphia needs.

The Parker team will now work to name a new fire commissioner.

Parker will be sworn in as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor on January 2.