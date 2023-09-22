PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — A food pantry in South Philadelphia has debuted at the Ford PAL with the help of The Police Athletic League (PAL) of Philadelphia in partnership with Philabundance.

The food pantry had its grand opening at the Ford PAL Center on September 15th, where one hundred bags of food where distributed to the first 100 attendees. Dedicated to the memory of community philanthropist Dr. Athole Jacobi, the food pantry is available to neighborhoods of South Philadelphia and plays a crucial role in addressing the food insecurities in the community.

September is Hunger Action Month, and in the United States alone 34 million people experience food insecurity.

Head to Philabundance and the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia to find out more about the food pantry and other ways to help fight food insecurity.