Philadelphia (WPHL)- Pennsylvania State Senator Arthur L. Haywood III responded to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight.

Haywood released a statement Friday acknowledging the concerns within the Center City office.

“The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on air mattresses and folding cots in a child-care room for up to months at a time is unacceptable, Haywood said. This conference room in the Center City office is not designed for overnight stays and lacks supervision. Workers reported incidents of assault, sex traffic recruitment, and other harmful exposure. DHS must explain now. Whether the causes are related to the closure of Glen Mills Schools and other facilities, access to hospital beds, or refusal of minors to consent to placement, transparency from DHS is required. We deserve answers now and cannot wait until the next mayor takes office.”

DHS also has had many children run away from the establishment on the 1500 block of Arch Street. A total of seven children were reported missing this year.

Tyasiah Robinson, 15, was last seen on June 7, 2022, and Eric Mercer-Smallwood, 13, was last seen on May 19, 2022. Nasyre Jones, 11, was last seen on March 8, 2022. Stacey Rivera was last seen on May 13th, 2022. Samuel Pringle, 15, was last seen on June 17, 2022. Kahnika Nelson, 16, last seen August 14, 2022. Equill Marino, 16, was last seen August 17, 2022.