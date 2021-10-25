P.A. Announcer’s son does intros at Union game PHL17 News by: Jason Lee Posted: Oct 25, 2021 / 10:50 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 25, 2021 / 10:50 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up Our friend, Union P.A. Announcer Kevin Casey, had some help doing the player introductions Saturday night at Subaru Park. It was Kids Day, so his son Micah helped out…and he was fantastic! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction