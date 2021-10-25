P.A. Announcer’s son does intros at Union game

Our friend, Union P.A. Announcer Kevin Casey, had some help doing the player introductions Saturday night at Subaru Park. It was Kids Day, so his son Micah helped out…and he was fantastic!

