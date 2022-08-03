Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 27, 2022.

Police say 15-year-old Angelina Juarbe was last seen on the 1300 block of Unruh Avenue. Juarbe is from the 2200 block of Unruh Avenue.

It is unknown what she had on before he disappeared, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Juarbe.