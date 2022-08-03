Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday.

The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.

The victim was later identified as Flevelot Beevenshely from Oxford Circle, police said.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.