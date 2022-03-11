CAMDEN, NJ (WPHL)- Whether you’re going with a group, your friends, or family, the Battleship New Jersey is ready to welcome you back aboard for their Overnight Encampment Program. Guests get to spend a night on this floating museum and live like a real sailor.

You can experience everything from sleeping in bunks, to eating in the mess deck. Our Sophia Cifuentes even got a chance to fire their 5-inch gun atop the deck. For more information, visit: https://www.battleshipnewjersey.org/visit/overnights/