Overnight storms shut down I-76, cause severe damage

A line of severe storms left parts of I-76 closed on Thursday morning. The storms, which moved through the Philadelphia region around midnight, brought thunder and lightning, as well as drenching rain.

The rain was so heavy several sections of the Schuylkill Expressway were closed east bound on Thursday morning due to flooding. Eastbound lanes at Gulph Mills, as well as east bound lanes near the Conshohocken curve were completely shut down around 2am. Some drivers tell PHL17 they sat still in traffic for more than two hours.

The road reopened just before 5am after crews worked to clear storm drains.

I-76 EB is now OPEN at the Conshohocken Curve. Delays quickly improving @phl17 pic.twitter.com/0yVzeZjSKG — Jenna Meissner (@JennaPHL17) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, flooding wasn’t the only problem associated with the early morning storms. Strong winds moved through Franconia Township, Montgomery County. PHL17 cameras along Deerfield Drive showed shingles blown off roofs, downed trees, and even a shed that was blown over.

Heavy winds pushed debris up against this house in Franconia Township, Montgomery Co. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/49f7mHJlGH — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) August 19, 2021

There are no reports of any injuries as a result of of the storms.