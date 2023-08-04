After weeks of waiting, the much anticipated grand opening for the Philadelphia immersive experience, Otherworld, is today.

PHL17 got an exclusive preview of the experience which has hundreds of rooms filled with lights, sounds, colors, and tons of interactive games and puzzles.

CEO Jordan Renda tells PHL17 he was inspired to create Otherworld due to his background in creating haunted houses and escape rooms.

Now two years after the initial idea, Otherworld is an culmination of world-class designs and state-of-the art effects.

Otherworld is the perfect place for all ages, from kids who want to run around and play with the interactive elements, to adults who wish to be impressed with all the designs.

Otherworld is open M-F from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. , and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can buy tickets here find more information, here.