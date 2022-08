A focus on gun violence in the City of Philadelphia and solutions to the crisis. There have been more than 300 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. With many people upset and others outraged, many are asking for new solutions to the problem. We hear from Hameen Diggins who is the President of the Race For Peace committee, Co-founder of Urban Navigation, and Vice president of Men Of Action Brothers Of Faith.

