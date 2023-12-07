One man is dead and two are in critical condition after a triple shooting inside a North Philadelphia corner store on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened at the Nuevo Amanecer store on the 2900 Block of North Hancock Street at approximately 5 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in his chest. The victim who was identified as Luimi Nunez died at Temple University Hospital at 5:45 p.m., according to police.

Investigators say two other victims were shot.

A 61-year-old man was shot once in his head and chest, and an unidentified man in his mid-20s was shot once in his head.

Both of those victims were also transported to Temple Hospital and are in critical condition, according to police.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or described the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.