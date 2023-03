It’s Women’s History Month and we want to feature as may businesses as we can! PHL17 Alex Butler went to a Essen Bakery, a Jewish bakery in East Passyunk that’s launching an incredible campaign known as the “Babkas for Blanket’s” fundraiser to help women in South Africa.

If you want to help donate to the fundraiser you can head to their website and you can also find more information on their bakery too.