It’s National Barbecue Day! We strapped on our aprons and opened the PHL17 grill for the season, and had Dienner’s Bar-B-Q Chicken from the Reading Terminal Market do the grill-lighting honors.

Nikko Lavocchini, manager at Dienner’s, prepared the shop’s famous chicken for our crew on the PHL17 Patio and told us all about the Frequent Chicken Card. Sam Dienner also joined us. His family has owned Dienner’s Bar-B-Q Chicken in the iconic Reading Terminal Market since 1980.

Visit Dienner’s Bar-B-Q Chicken in the Reading Terminal Market to try the local favorite for yourself. Also follow Nikko’s Philly food blog @breakingbreadw_chicodinikko on Instagram.