National Noodle Day is tomorrow and Honeygrow has released a new menu item just in time for the occasion.

Starting today, all Honeygrow locations have the new and delicious Miso Garlic Chicken Stir-Fry on their menus.

Need a reason to try the new dish? Honeygrow is launching a BOGO deal in all stores and on the app. Use code NOODLEDAY for a buy-one-get-one-free deal on any menu items.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO and Founder of Honeygrow stopped by PHL17 this morning to make the new dish.

Honeygrow is a fast-casual restaurant with 36 locations around the U.S.