Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia highway patrol officer is recovering after hitting a pothole in the city’s Krewstown Saturday.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Grant Avenue around 11:00 am.

According to police, an officer on highway patrol duty was traveling eastbound when he struck a pothole and then flew off his patrol motorcycle.

He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by medics, where he was placed in stable condition, police said.

Police say the patrol motorcycle is totaled.