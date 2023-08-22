Philadelphia has a rich music history and is a city that artists gravitate to – to share their craft. An artist with Caribbean roots joined us at PHL17 and has something in common with PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall. They both have family from the small, beautiful island of Anguilla in the British West Indies. And they both love talking about Caribbean culture and their Anguillan history.

Omari Banks joined us on the show to tell us about his tour in the United States and his upcoming performance at City Winery on Saturday, August 26th in Philadelphia. The former professional international cricket player in the West Indies made history by becoming the first Anguillan to play Test cricket in May of 2003. He draws upon his experiences in sports and his Caribbean culture to write his songs and share them with audiences here and abroad. His father, Bankie Banks is a renown reggae singer in the Eastern Caribbean. Omari who has a new album coming out next year, shared with Jennifer his inspiration for his songs and his lyrical sound.

You can find out more information about his performance on Saturday in Philly, here.