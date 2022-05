Philadelphia (WPHL)- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USA Swimming Foundation and Phillips 66 have had to pivot from our traditional in-person Tour with our USA Swimming Foundation Ambassadors and Olympians to virtual tours over the past two years.

Drowning is the second-leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of 14 in the United States. More than a third of adults in the United States can’t swim the length of a pool.