The Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry is suspended and will be fired for insubordination.

The announcement was made by police commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a news conference Wednesday.

“I have made the decision to utilize commissioners’ direct action to suspend police officer Mark Dial, with intent to dismiss him at the end of 30 days due to administrative violations,” Outlaw said.

Officer Mark Dial will be suspended for refusing to cooperate in the investigation of the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry. That shooting took place on August 14th and since then police have been working to get to the bottom of what really happened.

Police originally said Irizarry was shot while lunging at officers with a knife. After reviewing the officers body warn cameras police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that “It was very clear that what was initially reported was not actually what happened.” Irizarry was shot while inside of his car and police have not confirmed whether Irizarry was holding a weapon at the time of the shooting.

In yesterday’s news conference, Outlaw said the police department takes accuracy, transparency, and incident reporting very seriously and that the department is still investigating the inaccuracies in the initial report and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken if warranted.

Although the surveillance footage released by the Irizarry family clears up some details, Irizarry’s family and their attorney are still urging the police department to release officer dial’s body-worn camera footage to the public.