Philadelphia (WPHL)- A 14-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and SWAT member has been taken off the street and placed on desk duty amid a fatal shooting investigation.

The incident happened on January 4th, 2022, just before 6:30 pm on the 1900 block South of Bancroft Street.

According to police, SWAT personnel and South Philadelphia detectives were at the location serving a search warrant. The entry team formed a stack in front of the door, yelled, “Police! We have a warrant”, and continued to knock two times on the door.

Officer Philip Scratchard, a 14 year veteran of Philadelphia police, was first in line as SWAT members broke down the front door, police say. As SWAT entered, Scratchard saw a man with a gun in his hand and yelled, “Police, drop your weapon, according to police.”

Police say the man then fired several shots towards Scratchard, missing all. In response, Scratchard fired shots at the man, which connected, police say. According to police, SWAT officers then cleared the room and recovered the weapon of the shooter.

Officers transported the shooter to a nearby hospital to treat his gunshot wounds. Doctors pronounced the man dead at 6:38 pm, according to police. After further investigation, police identified the man as 44-year-old Vicenzo Rudi.

According to police, the protocol is for Officer Scartchard to be placed on administrative duty pending the internal affairs investigation into this shooting.

“Involvement in, and witnessing such critical incidents such as this is traumatic for all involved,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “The decision to use deadly force carries a heavy weight, and my thoughts are with this police officer and all others that were affected by this incident. As with all officer involved shootings, this officer has been placed on administrative duty while our Officer Involved Shooting Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs Division conduct a thorough investigation.”

No additional injuries were reported.