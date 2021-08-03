Off Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Involved in Hit & Run

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was involved in a hit and run on Tuesday morning.

Police say officer was riding his motorcycle home after finishing his shift shortly after 1:00 a.m. when a gray SUV struck the front of the motorcycle at Old York Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. Investigators say the SUV left the scene. Police say the impact caused the off-duty officer to be launched into the air. He was conscious when responders arrived at the scene.

Medics took the off-duty officer to Temple University Hospital. Police say he has a broken right leg along with some bumps and bruises. He is in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the driver of the gray SUV. They said it might have some front-end damage.