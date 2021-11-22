OCNJ beach tags now on sale with discounted price

Ocean City New Jersey beach tags are now on sale for the 2022 season at a discounted price!

Sales began on November 20th at $20 per tag. The discounted price will run until May 31, 2022. On June 1st, the price increases to $25.

Beach tags are required for all beachgoers ages 12 and older and will be in effect from June 4, 2022 through September 5, 2022. Weekly and daily tags are not available for purchase until the season starts.

Purchase in person at the following locations (excluding holidays):

City Hall (861 Asbury Ave.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Rt. 52 Welcome Center: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Henry Knight Building (12th Street and Haven Ave.): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday Aquatic & Fitness Center (17th Street and Simpson Ave.): 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 46th Street Welcome Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

For additional information, visit store.ocnj.us or call 609-399-6111.



