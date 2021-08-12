Ocean City Beach Patrol in need of lifeguards to end Summer season

The Ocean City Beach Patrol is looking for more lifeguards.

The organization will hold a special rookie tryout this Sunday, August 15th, for anybody who wants to work.

Beaches are in need of more guards as college-aged employees are headed back to schools in the coming weeks.

Shifts start this coming Monday, and potential candidates must be able to work five days a week through Labor Day. Additional work will be available in September.

The tryout includes ocean swimming, running, rowing, a surf dash and an interview.

Click here to apply.

