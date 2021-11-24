NYC ice cream shop’s new Philly location gives the scoop on holiday flavors

A popular NYC ice cream shop now has a home in Philadelphia. You’ll find Van Leeuwen at the corner of 13th and Sansom Streets.

Van Leeuwen offers over 30 ice cream and vegan ice cream flavors made with only quality ingredients, using simple recipes.

Check out the flavors that will hit stores this December:



· Peppermint Stick: Peppermint ice cream with candy cane pieces.

· Passionfruit Cheesecake: Cream cheese ice cream with house made passion fruit jam swirl.

· Vegan Peppermint Stick: Oat milk peppermint ice cream with candy cane pieces.

· Vegan Horchata: Brown rice oat milk ice cream made with cinnamon and swirls of vegan caramel.

Van Leeuwen has confirmed it will open two more locations in Philadelphia one in Fishtown and another Rittenhouse.