NWS Confirms 9 Tornadoes, Short of Daily Record

Major cleanup is still underway across the region after severe weather hit the area Thursday July 29, 2021.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed nine tornadoes touched down last week in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Bucks county is dealing with most of the damage after an EF-3 twister tore through Bensalem. Five people suffered minor injuries as winds reached up to 140 mph.

Officials say an EF 2 tornado near New Hope went across the Delaware River into Mercer county New Jersey with winds up to 115 miles per hour.

The nine tornadoes last week fell short of a single day record of 10 tornadoes back on November 16, 1989.

Preliminary summary of July 29, 2021 Tornado Event from the National Weather Service Mount Holly

Somerton-Trevose-Bensalem Tornado…

Rating: EF-3

Estimated Peak Wind: 140 mph

Path Length /statute/: 3.5 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 530 yards (0.3 miles)

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 5

Windsor-Robbinsville Township Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph

Path Length /statute/: 1.6 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Plumstead Twp Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

Path Length /statute/: 2.6 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 70 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

New Hope to Hopewell Twp Tornado…

Rating: EF-2

Estimated Peak Wind: 120 mph

Path Length /statute/: 6.4 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 400 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Northeast Philadelphia Tornado…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph

Path Length /statute/: 0.46 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 40 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Slatington Tornado…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 85 mph

Path Length /statute/: 0.6 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 75 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Lynn Twp to Weisenberg Twp Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

Path Length /statute/: 1.6 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 90 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0