The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is excited to announce the return of it’s annual restaurant week. From January 27 – February 5, you can check out more than 20 participating locations. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by to check out Anejo Philadelphia, a Latin inspired restaurant. Visit https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/ for reservation details for this location and more!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction