Check out Northern Liberties Night Market Series Thursday, September 22, 2002, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and W. Laurel streets. This newer event will take place every spring and fall and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city’s 2nd Street Festival, which returned this summer after a pandemic break. Look to enjoy dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got a look ahead of tomorrow’s opening. The festival is free, and food/drink are pay-as-you-go. For information, visit www.northernlibertiesnightmarket.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction