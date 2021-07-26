Northern Liberties Newest Café Serves Brooklyn-Styled Bagels with a Twist

Glu Hospitality’s newest restaurant offers a huge variety of bagels and cream cheeses, in addition to sandwiches, salads, and coffee. Bagels & Co is taking the Philadelphia region by storm with its creativity.

Customers can choose from over a dozen bagel and cream cheese options. Bagels and cream cheeses are freshly made everyday.

A few fan favorites includes both the bacon cheddar and strawberry cream cheese. Loaded with vibrant colors, this combination may seem perfect for children but adults enjoy it too. The rainbow bagel pairs great with the birthday cake cream cheese.

Visit Bagel & Co. for a full selection of menu options.