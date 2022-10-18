Posted: Oct 18, 2022 / 10:05 AM EDT Updated: Oct 18, 2022 / 10:05 AM EDT SHARE The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District invites you to enjoy the Bloody Mary Challenge this weekend, October 22nd and 23rd 2022. Make a brunch reservation, choose your favorite version of Bloody Mary and cast your vote for the winner. View participating locations and other details at www.explorenorthernliberties.org Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction