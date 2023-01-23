Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit have announced the conviction of a 41-year-old man for sexually abusing his own daughter over a period of six years.

After a five-day trial, the jury found 41-year-old James McFadden guilty of sexually abusing his daughter when she was only 6 years old.

McFadden was arrested and charged in February of 2015. The first trial which occurred in 2018, resulted in a hung jury.

McFadden’s Daughter, Destiny, had written a five-page letter detailing the abuse she endured at the hands of her father, when she was only 13 years old.

Destiny’s story first came to light when her own mother found the hand-written letter in their Northeast Philadelphia home.

Information from the trial included details about Destiny’s uncle driving Destiny and her mother to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims unit after the discovery of the letter.

Destiny’s ex-boyfriend was also called up to testify about his role in encouraging Destiny to come forward with her story after she shared the details of her abuse with him.

According to information from Assistant District Attorney Roberto Valdes, significant discrepancies between testimonies given during the first and second trial helped the jury render its final verdict in 2023.

“There are no words to describe the bravery and strength exhibited by this survivor and her loving family,” said DA Krasner. “I’m grateful to ADA Roberto Valdes for his meticulous prosecution of this very difficult case, and to the jury who delivered justice for this survivor. I also want victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence to know that our office stands with you, and that you can come forward to help us hold dangerous people accountable for their crimes. You are not alone.”

McFadden was found guilty of:

Rape of a Child

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Unlawful Contact with a minor

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

McFadden will be sentenced in April of 2023.