Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 5:37 am Sunday.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the face by an unknown shooter. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police, where medics pronounced her dead at 5:55 am.

A second victim, an unknown man approximately in his 30s, was shot in the head, neck, and left shoulder, police said. Transit police transported the man to Temple Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.