Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on June 21, 2022.

Police say 15-year-old Jainaliz M. Cruz was last seen at her home on the 2100 block of N. 8th Street around 11:30 pm.

It is unknown what Cruz had on before she disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Cruz.