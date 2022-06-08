Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman and a teen girl were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.

A second victim, a 26-year-old woman, was shot in the right leg, police say. The victim arrived at Temple Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in a stable condition.

Police say no arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

