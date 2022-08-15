Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are searching for the person responsible for shooting a teen boy and a woman in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10:18 pm Friday.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 10:31 pm.

A second victim, a woman in her 20s, was shot multiple times in the head, police say. Police transported the victim to Temple Hospital, where doctors placed her in critical condition.

No arrests were made, but a weapon was recovered.